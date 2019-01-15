Goa Dy Speaker blames Indian tourists, CM for decline in tourism in state

on Tuesday said that tourism in has been on the decline for a year and a half and while emphasising on the drop in the number of foreigner tourists, he pointed the blame towards Indian tourists and

Lobo said that foreigners are harassed by domestic tourists for taking selfies and that Indian tourists who visit think every girl on the beach is 'available'. He stated that a higher influx of such tourists has led to a decline in the coastal state's tourism fortunes.

Lobo, who is a from the constituency - home to several popular beaches, also lashed out at Manohar Parrikar, blaming him for not cracking down on such errant tourists, which the lawmaker said, had led to a decline in overall tourism in the coastal state.

"The tourism department is responsible. Our is responsible, he should have implemented an order banning the drinking of alcohol on beaches. We have requested him on several occasions," Lobo said, adding that drinking of alcohol on beaches should be made a punishable offence.

"The Chief Minister is responsible to bring about these orders. He is the The orders have not come, so nobody can act. We are all helpless. A tourist comes and does what he wants," Lobo added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)