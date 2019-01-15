Congress MLAs went to Mumbai for holidays: Karnataka minister Zameer Ahmed Khan

Amidst the high-voltage political drama in Karnataka, Minister said that his party MLAs went to for holidays and will be back by Wednesday.

"Our MLAs went to for holidays; they will be back by tomorrow. As per media, the number is increasing but according to us, it is decreasing. For us, it has come down to 2 from 15-16. Akalmand ko ishaara kaafi hai," said

Earlier in the day, two Independent MLAs H Nagesh and R Shankar withdrew support to the coalition government headed by JD(S)- in Karnataka, adding a new twist to the political drama underway in the state over the last two days.

In the 224-member Assembly, JD(S) has 37 seats and its coalition partner has 80 seats, making the combine's total of 117 seats in the House. The combine also has support of one BSP in the House where the majority figure is 113.

The withdrawal of support by the two Independent MLAs will not affect the stability of the government but it comes against the backdrop of a political drama wherein the and Opposition BJP are leveling charges of horse-trading.

The Congress has alleged that its three MLAs were taken to by the BJP as part of luring them into their fold.

The BJP, while dismissing these claims, has alleged poaching attempts by the Congress. The BJP, in fact, has housed all its 104 MLAs in a hotel in Gurugram, on the outskirts of Delhi, because of the fear of alleged poaching.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)