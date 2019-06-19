Goa govt stands by app-based taxi service GoaMiles

The government, on Wednesday, has decided to stand by the app-based taxi service GoaMiles and not relent to the pressure created by local taxi operators against the app-based service.

of Tourism Development Corporation (GTDC), Dayanand Sopte said, "The Government of has taken a firm decision to stand by GoaMiles initiative in the interest of tourism in the state and will not buckle down to any sort of pressure from vested interests nor to their demands to stop or scrap the app-based taxi service."

The decision was taken after a high-level meeting chaired by Dr on Monday to discuss on-going issues related to protests from local taxi operators against the app-based taxi service GoaMiles.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)