Yeddyurappa took Rs 20 crore from JSW: Kumaraswamy

Chief Minister HD has alleged that BJP state chief BS Yeddyurappa had taken Rs 20 crore cheque from the when he was the state CM.

"I'll discuss everything in the Assembly session. BS Yeddyurappa got a cheque of Rs 20 Cr for offering land deal sale to works. I know the truth and I'll speak," told media here on Tuesday.

Notably last year, the had acquitted Yeddyurappa, his sons, and nine others in the corruption case filed against them over alleged receipt of Rs 20 crore.

The state unit Yeddyurappa and other party leaders protested against JSW land-cum-sale deal by holding an all-night dharna here on Friday.

The BJP has alleged that the would get kickbacks once the deal is finalised.

Kumaraswamy's allegation comes at the time when BJP is attacking the Congress-JDS coalition government over the cabinet's recent decision to convert the lease of 3,667 acres of land in to into a sale.

The Cabinet recently decided to execute the absolute sale of land to JSW Steel, which is based out of Vijayanagar in district in the state.

According to the decision, the lease of 3,667 acres land to would be converted into a permanent sale in accordance with the initial agreement.

