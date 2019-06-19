Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik supports the idea 'One Nation, One Election'

on Wednesday came out in support of the concept of 'One Nation, One Election'.

"Frequent elections affect the pace of development and also rock the spirit of cooperative federalism. BJD will fully support the idea of ' One Election'. There has to be a give and take attitude in the larger interest of the country," he said, addressing a meeting convened by on the issue.

also said that Mahatma Gandhi's idea of non-violence should be included in the Preamble of the Constitution as the country celebrates

"As regards celebrating the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhiji, as I had earlier suggested, we may consider including the uniquely Indian ideal of 'non-violence' or 'Ahimsa', in the Preamble of India's Constitution. This will ensure that future generations not just of Indians but people around the world will be reminded of the profound truth of this principle," he said.

In his speech, the voiced support for women's reservation in Lok Sabha and Assembly elections.

"No country has ever progressed without empowering half of its population. BJD will extend complete support to women's reservation both in Lok Sabha and Assembly elections," he said.

also said that natural disasters may be considered as a criterion for 'Special Focus on States". last month faced the onslaught of cyclone Fani which left 64 people dead and a trail of devastation.

The all-party meeting convened by Modi to discuss the issue of 'One Nation, One Election' began on Wednesday with main opposition and a few other major parties skipping it.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)