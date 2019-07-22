Goa: Nine held in two gambling raids

Crime Branch Goa has arrested nine people and seized more than three lakhs in two separate gambling raids here.

According to Superintendent of Police (SP) Crime Branch, Pankaj Kumar Singh, nine people were arrested by the team on Sunday while accepting gambling bits.

"The first raid was carried out near Maulinguem Bicholim in which five people were arrested and more than Rs 2 lakh cash was recovered. The accused have been identified as Narayan (52), Vinayak (43), Iqbal (61), Akshay (27) and Ashok (62) who were caught accepting bids along with gambling articles and the recovered amount," said SP Singh.

Singh also added, "The second raid was conducted near Holy Cross Chapel Verna bus stand where accused Ashok (36), Vijay (43), Fransico (63), Hugo (66) were arrested while accepting bids. Gambling articles and cash worth more than Rs 1 lakh was recovered from them."

Further investigation is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)