JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » National

IAEA chief Yukiya Amano passes away
Business Standard

Two children drown in pond in Visakhapatnam

ANI  |  General News 

Two children drowned in a pond in the Lingavaram village of the GK Veedi Mandalam in Visakhapatnam district.

The deceased have been identified as eight-year-old Jathin and Girivardhan.

The dead bodies were retrieved with the help of locals.

According to locals, the incident took place when the children were playing around the pond and suddenly fell into it.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, July 22 2019. 16:27 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU