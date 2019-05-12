Goa: Solve problems surrounding Zuari bridge in 3 days, else face agitations, says Congress to CM Pramod Sawant

unit accused of being busy in saving his government and gave a three-day ultimatum to the incumbent BJP government, on Sunday, to solve the problems surrounding Zuari bridge, which is creating troubles for commuters.

" is busy in Panaji by-election to save his government, which has resulted in the collapse of administration and chaotic situation on on a regular basis. party gives three days' deadline for the government to solve this crucial issue, which is affecting the commuters on Zuari bridge, especially office-goers, students and also fliers who leave for to catch their flight," the press note by read.

The note went on to add that if the issue was not resolved by Wednesday, Congress would begin agitations against the failure of state administration.

People using the bridge were being forced to face jams lasting 2-3 hours on a daily basis according to Congress which according to the note "is purely due to failure of the administration headed by Sawant, who is busy in Panaji assembly constituency trying to save his candidate Siddharth Kunkolienkar's defeat."

The connects North and South It carries the Highway 66 over the tidal part of the Zuari River, making it a very important and busy bridge in the state.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)