Have asked EC to take action against TMC induced violence in WB: Prakash Javadekar

Goons of are spreading violence and engaging in poll rigging at Mamata's behest, said after visiting the (EC) on Sunday.

" Banerjee is shaken up and that is why the goons of TMC are rigging the elections and spreading terror, engaging violence in every phase of the elections. We demanded the to investigate the incidents which happened today," Javadekar told reporters here.

He met the EC along with Anil Baluni, and

"We requested the EC to round up the history-sheeters before the seventh and the last phase to ensure smooth conduct of polls. We also asked them to install CCTVs only then can the mess in Bengal stop. They agreed to our demands and said that necessary action will be taken," Javadekar said.

Earlier, Javadekar had said at a press conference that BJP was winning 300 seats till the sixth phase while NDA would easily manage 350 seats, adding that there is a "pro-incumbency" wave in support of PM Modi this time.

He had also stated that more than 460 instances of violence had been recorded in Bengal in the sixth phase till 3 pm on May 12, making it the most violent state during the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

