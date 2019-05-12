TMC goons beat me up, alleges BJP candidate Bharati Ghosh

BJP candidate from Bharati Ghosh alleged that she was beaten up by TMC goons while she was trying to reach a polling booth here on Sunday.

Talking to media persons, Ghosh said: "From morning they are stopping me from going to a polling booth. Polls are being rigged. My polling agents have been beaten up and kidnapped. Even I was beaten up."

"There were bombings and stone pelting. But nobody has asked me for an FIR. They are asking me to go to Kotwali Police Station," she said.

The further said: "Shots were also fired. Now, the police have to investigate where these ammunitions came from and who were indulged in the acts of firing."

Earlier today, Bharati was cornered allegedly by TMC women cadres and was stopped from visiting the polling booth after she alleged that BJP's polling agent was not being allowed to sit at the station.

The former cop's convoy was attacked and the vehicles were vandalised. Her party has blamed TMC for the assault.

BJP unit said that the TMC workers were behind the attack and they must be brought to book. "The car of Bharti Ghosh and that of mine were attacked by TMC goons," he alleged.

In West Bengal, voting for the eight parliamentary constituencies took place today in the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha elections. The results of the polls will be declared on May 23.

