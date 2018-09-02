GoAir flight makes emergency landing at B'luru Airport

A Pune-bound flight was forced to make an at Bengaluru due to major snag in engine on mid-air, minutes after taking off from the on Saturday.

flight G8-283, which was going from Bengaluru to Pune, returned back at the after aircraft pilot found snag in the engine, a spokesperson said of the incident.

While informing about the incident further, the said, "Flight G8-283 BLR - PNQ suffered a technical glitch. As a standard operating procedure the returned back to Bengaluru. Post landing, all passengers were cared for and accommodated on alternate flights. GoAir sincerely regrets the inconvenience caused to its passengers. GoAir is committed to the highest degree of safety of passengers and its own crew members and the crew operated within the established guidelines to provide for safe travel."

Sources said that of Civil has ordered a probe in this case. India's regulatory body of Civil (DGCA) is yet to contact the engine-maker regarding this serious issue.

This incident is latest in the series of engine failures on A-320 neo aircraft, powered by engines. Another engine failure on an Airbus-neo aircraft caused bound flight from the in Ahmedabad, with 186 passengers on board, to return and make an on March 12. Following the incident, the DGCA ordered the grounding of 11 320 neo aircraft out of 45. Amongst the grounded neo planes, eight belonged to Airlines while three belong to the Wadia Group's

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)