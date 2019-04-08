Golden Jubilee Indian Valuers Congress to be held in Delhi this year

The (RVF) is all set to organize the 50th Indian Valuers on October 12 and 13, 2019 in An annual event inaugurated and well attended by the fraternity of valuers and persons of eminence and stature at the highest level, it was last held at in 2018 in the month of December. The Indian Valuers provides a platform for the valuers fraternity to come together, interact and exchange views in the field of

State-of-the-art lectures, invited talks, paper presentations, and industrial presentations from distinguished professionals, research scholars as well as reputed financial institutions from all over are the hallmarks of the event, held in different cities across The highlights the effects of taxes and the legislation on immovable and movable assets, clarifying existing ambiguities and controversies on the subject. It also inculcates a feeling of mutual affinity amongst valuers, Central / State Government Departments, financial authorities, sectors, accountants and other intellectuals.

Counted amongst the top five valuers associations of the world, IOV is a organisation of more than 30,000 professionals valuing immovable property, stocks, shares, debentures, assets including goodwill, jewellery, works of art, mines, machinery, etc. The 50-year old body assists in the formulation of ideas and spreading knowledge related to valuation, whilst guiding general public, government and semi-government bodies in adjudicating disputes related to

is a brainchild of the (IOV) and is a recognised by the Insolvency and Board of (IBBI) as per the Companies Act. It conducts courses to certify professionals in three classes of assets viz, land & building, plant & and securities & financial assets. Valuers, including existing professionals & new aspirants, are required to get 50 hours mandatory training through a before passing an exam conducted by IBBI, clearing which they can get registered with IBBI and obtain a Certificate of practice in the field of Valuation under NCLT and IBC acts.

The entire process, as under companies registered valuers & Valuation Rules, 2017, under Companies Act, 2013 (18 of 2013), aims at regularizing the profession and the professionals, thereby streamlining the activities in the field of Valuation. Such events gain prominence in the sense that during the lectures, discussions and debates in the course of these events, the fraternity not only becomes aware of the latest developments but also upgrades their knowledge about the profession. The events also provide an insight into the profession for other stakeholders.

As per the Company Act, 2013, valuation can be carried out by only those professionals who have been trained by recognised bodies by the IBBI. This notification, released in 2017, was aimed at formulating 'valuation standards' and registering valuers with the IBBI-recognized organisations (RVOs), IOV-RVF being the among them. The move, according to experts, will boost knowledge of professionals in the industry and ultimately benefit the Indian

