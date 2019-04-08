OYO Hotels & Homes and MTV Roadies partner to offer contestants best hospitality experience

& Homes, South Asia's largest, and the world's fastest growing chain of hotels, homes, and spaces, has partnered with the 16th season of Roadies, India's longest running reality show.

Droom.in Real Heroes, powered by OPPO, co-powered by of Air Hostess Training & Woodland focuses on real-life heroes. OYO and MTV have joined hands to offer contestants the best hospitality experience and make their journey comfortable. In addition to this, with the aim of engaging with the fans of MTV, & Homes will be running OYO Roadies contest on its app, starting 7th April, where five lucky winners will get the opportunity to meet the popular host and celebrity Rannvijay Singh, and win other exciting prizes every week. Through this partnership, Roadies Real Heroes, a youth-focused reality show, and & Homes, a preferred choice of accommodation for the youth in India, are coming together to create unique and exciting experiences for the generation.

"At OYO Hotels & Homes, through our varied offerings, we aim to offer a unique hospitality experience, creatively designed to suit the needs of the new age millennial travellers, looking for convenience, comfort and value for money. With both MTV and OYO catering to the young audience, this association is perfect and offers us an opportunity to connect with the youth of the country, that has played an integral role in our growth over the years. We look forward to this journey with the MTV team, and offering the contestants, especially the real heroes, a great experience with our service," said Burhanuddin Pithawala, Vice President, Marketing Conversions, OYO Hotels & Homes.

"Over the years, MTV has tapped into the passion points of Indian youth - adventure, travel and lifestyle. Our association with OYO Hotels & Homes for Roadies Real Heroes is a seamless fit with the promise of an adrenaline rush. Providing great comfort at the end of an adventure-filled day, OYO Home, made for perfect homes for our contestants during the season and we hope the content thrills the audience watching the show," said Navin Shenoy, - Youth, Music and English Entertainment, Viacom18.

Roadies Real Heroes Season 16 winner will win a mega prize from OYO - 12 months' worth of a free stay at OYO - exclusive and beautifully designed villas offering full comfort, space, and privacy.

Moreover, all other Roadies contestants will also win a comfortable stay for 2 nights & 3 days at an OYO HOME property. Additionally, OYO has planned a 360-degree multimedia campaign including digital & social channels like Facebook, Instagram, e-mailers, web/application banners, push notifications and a series of TVCs. The TVCs make for an intriguing watch as they explore relatable real-life scenarios showcasing how fans of are really excited to meet him and the OYO Roadies Contest gives them the chance to fulfil their wish.

