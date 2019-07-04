JUST IN
Google Photos will let you manually tag people if it fails to recognise

You will be able to soon manually face tag in Google Photos thanks to an upcoming feature.

In a direct feedback session on Twitter, Google Photos product lead David Lieb confirmed that the new feature to manually tag a face is on the roadmap, Android Police reports.

In addition to manual face tagging, Google Photos is also planning to add search parameter and edit timestamps on mobile, delete option while browsing albums, and pet photo sharing to partner libraries.

First Published: Thu, July 04 2019. 22:24 IST

