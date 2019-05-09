Google releases 53 gender fluid emoji

To bring in gender-neutrality in conversations, Google has released 53 gender fluid emoji to its Android catalogue.
As reported by Fast Company, Google realised the lack of gender-neutral symbols in texting and decided to add 53 updated, gender-ambiguous emoji as part of a beta release for Pixel smartphones starting this week.
The new emoji set includes weightlifter, swimmer, zombies, and more that are gender-neutral. It will be rolled out to all Android Q smartphones later this year.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
