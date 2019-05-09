JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » Technology

Sub-Zero Wolf - the new paradigm of luxury kitchens in India

Former naval chief dismisses Modi's charge on Rajiv Gandhi using warship for holiday
Business Standard

Google releases 53 gender fluid emoji

ANI  |  Internet 

To bring in gender-neutrality in conversations, Google has released 53 gender fluid emoji to its Android catalogue.

As reported by Fast Company, Google realised the lack of gender-neutral symbols in texting and decided to add 53 updated, gender-ambiguous emoji as part of a beta release for Pixel smartphones starting this week.

The new emoji set includes weightlifter, swimmer, zombies, and more that are gender-neutral. It will be rolled out to all Android Q smartphones later this year.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, May 09 2019. 19:32 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU