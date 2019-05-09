JUST IN
Samsung announces 64-megapixel image sensor for ultra-high resolution mobile photography

Get ready for smartphones with even higher megapixel count as Samsung has announced its 64-megapixel ISOCELL Bright GW1 and 48-megapixel ISOCELL Bright GM2 sensors for ultra-high resolution mobile photography.

As Samsung notes in its official release, the two new image sensors add to the 0.8mm image sensor lineup, from the existing 20-megapixel to the higher resolutions. The sensors are expected to go in mass production in the second half of 2019.

The 64-megapixel sensor is capable of delivering 16-megapixel images in low-light settings and highly-detailed 64-megapixel images in brighter settings. It is also capable of full HD recording at 480 fps for cinematic slow-motion videos.

Thu, May 09 2019.

