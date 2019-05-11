Got idea for NYAY scheme from Modi ji's speech: Rahul Gandhi

on Saturday said everyone should listen to their opponents and added that it had helped him as his party got the idea for NYAY scheme from Narendra Modi's speeches in 2014.

"We all should listen to the opposition because sometimes it says the correct thing. We listened to Narendra Modi's claim of depositing Rs 15 lakhs in every person's in 2014; he could not fulfil his promises. But we took the idea from there and that is exactly what we are offering under the NYAY scheme," Gandhi said at an election rally here.

NYAY is a scheme under which the has promised Rs 72,000 to 5 crore families every year if the party is voted to power.

Gandhi also said that Modi ji and other leaders of his party have stopped talking about the 'Acche Din' in the ongoing campaigns for the Lok Sabha 2019 because it never came under BJP's rule.

"Remember Modiji's Acche Din, he used them in 2014 but he doesn't even mention them nowadays. It is because they never came under BJP, and never will," he said.

The also said that for the past five years he tried to convince PM Modi to take people into confidence before taking big decisions but he did not listen. He also alleged that the BJP had worked against the wishes of the people in the last five years by implementing GST and demonetization.

"For five years I have tried to make Modiji understand that he should convince the people before taking a big step. We told him he was committing a mistake at the time of implementing GST, we even sent to convince them. But they said the decision has been taken. Even at the time of demonetization, Modiji did not listen to the small traders, farmers and the Opposition. Nobody wanted demonetization to happen," Gandhi said.

saw polling on April 29 and May 6 and will go to polling on May 12 and 19 in the two remaining phases of the seven-phased Lok Sabha elections. The counting of votes will begin on May 23.

