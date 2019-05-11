JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » National

Villages along West Bengal's Bankura district on verge of being parched
Business Standard

Malegaon blast accused Samir Kulkarni demands security cover

ANI  |  General News 

Malegaon 2008 blast accused Samir Kulkarni has written a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis demanding security cover.

Though he has not specified any kind of threat to his life, he requested the for security cover on an urgent basis.

Kulkarni was a co-accused in the Malegaon blast case and was released on bail in October 2017.

Six people were killed and a dozen others were injured when a bomb placed on a motorcycle exploded in Maharashtra's Malegaon on September 29, 2008.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, May 11 2019. 16:22 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU