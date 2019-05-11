Lok Sabha polls: Delhi's 7 seats along with 52 others go to polls on May 12

The capital's seven seats along with 52 others will go to polls on Sunday, the 6th phase of seven-phased As many as 979 candidates are in the fray.

Apart from where seven seats are at stake, the polling will take place in for 8 seats, all 10 seats, 8 seats, 14 seats, 8 seats and four seats.

The prominent among those who are in the fray are former chief ministers Akhilesh Yadav from Azamgarh in Uttar Pradesh, Digvijay Singh from in Madhya Pradesh, Hooda from Sonepat in Haryana, and from North-East

The other bigwigs whose fate will be decided on Sunday are Union Ministers from in Bihar, Dr from Chandani Chowk in Delhi, and from Morena in

and RJD veteran Raghuvansh is in the fray from Vaishali in Bihar, while and also a is contesting from Guna in

The key candidates whose fate will be sealed in electronic voting machines (EVMs) on Sunday in the capital apart from Union Harsh Vardhan, include from New Delhi, Gautam Gambhir, Atishi Marlena from East Delhi, Raghav Chadha, and from South

Marlena, who has accused Gambhir of distributing defamatory pamphlets targeting her, broke down on Thursday while addressing a press conference on Thursday, where she along with her party colleague and lashed out at Gambhir.

The re-polling will take place on booth number 116 in parliamentary constituency and polling station number 110 in Arambag parliamentary constituency of Re-polling will also take place at one polling station in Puducherry and at 168 polling stations in Tripura West parliamentary seat.

The fifth phase of voting took place on May 6 for 51 seats spread over seven states in which the fate of several key leaders including Rahul Gandhi, Rajnath Singh, and Union Minister has been sealed in EVMs. Over 62 per cent polling had been recorded in the 5th phase of polling.

Fourteen seats in including Amethi, Rae Bareli, and Lucknow, 12 in Rajasthan, seven each in and Madhya Pradesh, five in and four in went to polls in addition to Ladakh and Anantnag constituencies in in the 5th phase of polling.

According to the ECI, over 8.75 crore voters were eligible to cast their ballots to decide the fate of 674 candidates across the country in the 5th phase of polling, which were held at 96,000 polling stations.

According to data released by the EC, final voter turnout in the fourth phase of ongoing Lok Sabha elections held on April 29 stood at 65.51 per cent.

The polling percentage in the fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections was the highest in West Bengal - around 76.44 per cent till 5 pm. As many as eight seats of the state went to the polls in the fourth phase.

The first three phases of elections were held on April 11, 18 and 23. The polling percentage in the first phase was recorded at 69.50, 69.44 in the second phase and 68.40 in the third phase.

The first five phases of Lok Sabha polls were held on April 11, 18, 23, 29, and May 6. The sixth and seventh phases will take place on May 12 and 19 respectively. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

