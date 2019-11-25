Governor invited majority alliance in House to form government: Solicitor General Mehta tells court

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, arguing for the Maharashtra Governor's office, on Monday, sought time from the Supreme Court to file a reply while handing over to SC the original letter of Maharashtra Governor inviting BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis to form Government in the state.

While arguing over a petition filed by Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress against the decision taken by the Maharastra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari to invite BJP and NCP to form the government in the state.

"I have the original documents with me. I am seeking time to file a reply as there are questions that need to be discussed," Mehta told the bench.

"Present position is, Governor has invited the majority alliance in the House to form a government. Devendra Fadnavis staked claim following the letter of Ajit Pawar along with letters of support of 11 independent and other MLAs", the solicitor general added.

In a special hearing yesterday, a bench of Justices N V Ramana, Ashok Bhushan, and Sanjiv Khanna had asked the Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to produce relevant documents including Maharashtra Governor's letter inviting BJP to form the government and letter of support of MLAs by 10 am today.

This came after the BJP formed the government on Saturday morning when Devendra Fadnavis took oath for the second consecutive term as the state Chief Minister, with NCP's Ajit Pawar as his Deputy Chief Minister.

Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal represented Shiv Sena and his colleague Abhishek Manu Singhvi represented Congress-NCP in the apex court. Maharashtra BJP unit was represented by Mukul Rohatgi.

BJP won 105 seats, Shiv Sena bagged 56 seats, 54 seats went to NCP while Congress secured 44 seats in the 288-member Assembly.

