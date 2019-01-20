'Green Book' named outstanding motion picture at Producers Guild Awards

-
Peter Farrelly's 'Green Book' took home top honours at the 30th annual Producers Guild of America Awards, held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.
The film about a friendship that developed between Italian-American Tony Lip and black pianist Dr. Don Shirley during a road trip through the South won over the members of the Producers Guild of America, wrote The Hollywood Reporter.
Green Book prevailed over films like 'Black Panther', 'BlacKkKlansman', 'Bohemian Rhapsody', 'Crazy Rich Asians', 'The Favourite', 'A Quiet Place', 'Roma', 'A Star Is Born' and 'Vice' to win top honours.
The film, which debuted at the Toronto International Film Festival, was the surprise winner of the audience award.
The film also won a Golden Globe as best motion picture comedy.
Speaking on the win, Farrelly said, "You know, when you make 'Dumb & Dumber', you don't ever expect to get an award." He went on to say that filming 'Green Book' had been such a satisfying experience for him, "I don't need awards. This award to me is like Warren Buffett winning the lottery."
The night also saw Sony's 'Spider-Man: Into The Spider-verse' fend off competition from animation powerhouses Pixar, fielding 'Incredibles 2', and Disney Animation, with its' Ralph Wrecks The Internet'.
