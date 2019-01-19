Trailer of Anil Kapoor-starrer 'Total Dhamaal' to be out in 2 days

The trailer of highly anticipated multi starrer 'Total Dhamaal' will be out on Monday.

Anil Kapoor, who is a part of the star cast, announced the news by sharing a poster of the on Alongside the poster, Anil warned viewers to not be deceived by the looks of the actors.

"Inke chehre hai masoom, lekin sab ek se badhkar ek hai. Total trailer out in 2 days," he wrote.

The film, which is the third sequel to the 2007 flick 'Dhamaal', features Ajay Devgn, Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Jaaved Jaaferi, and

One of the most popular silver screen pairs of the 90s, Madhuri and Anil have reunited after 19 years for the upcoming Indra Kumar's adventure comedy. The two were last seen sharing the screen space in the 2000 Thriller/Drama ' '

According to media reports, the actors will be seen shaking their legs to 'Paisa Yeh Paisa' from Subhash Ghai's 'Karz' in the

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)