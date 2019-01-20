Indian film fraternity hails PM Modi's vision for the Industry

The Indian film fraternity hailed Modi's vision for their industry and hailed his address at the inaugural event of National Museum of as "encouraging and inspiring".

Talking to ANI, said: "It was really wonderful to hear honourable Prime Minister; he spoke in such a positive way about the industry. His expectation, his vision, and his thoughts about the creative field and people involved in this were good. It's really encouraging to hear that."

Meanwhile, said that the suggested the fraternity to organise a "Global Film Summit" on the lines of "World Economic Summit" at He said: "His speech was exceptionally inspiring. It was full of hope for Indian film fraternity. The fact is that he addressed the impact of and how it travels. He even said that we should create a platform like in itself that is a one-stop shop for business, and everything. He was laced with a great sense of humour."

of the (CBFC) Prasoon Joshi said: "I am happy to see that the museum was inaugurated by Modi. Children and youth will be attracted by this museum as they will get to learn a lot about the creative industry."

Other than Prime Minister Modi, Information and was also present in the event and discussed various measures taken by the Centre to ensure that the flourishes on a national and international level.

talked about the Indian film fraternity and their invaluable contribution towards building a new and better

During the event, quoted a dialogue of the recently released war-film 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' as he asked his audience, "How's the josh?"

The prime minister's question received applause from the crowd, and a distant but spirited "High Sir" was heard from a few excited members of the film fraternity present at the event.

A R. Rahman, Parineeti Chopra, Divya Dutta, and many other film personalities were present at the event.

CV Rao, Devendra Fadnavis, union ministers Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore and Ramdas Athawale also attended the inaugural ceremony.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)