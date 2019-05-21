Guardiola convinced Kompany will return to Man City sooner or later

English football club Manchester City's on Tuesday said that he is convinced that will return to the team sooner or later.

"I think we're going to miss him (Kompany) a lot. I'm going to miss him, but he is going to see us in the future because he is coming back sooner or later," Goal.comn quoted as saying.

Kompany had announced on Sunday, May 19, that he is going to leave the club for a player- role at Belgian football club R.S.C. Anderlecht.

The 33-year-old defender had spent 11 years at Manchester City and enjoyed huge success with the club. He was able to win all the major trophies with the club, barring the title.

His final success came on Saturday, May 18, when City defeated Watford 6-0 to win the FA Cup, adding another trophy to their cabinet. This year the club was able to win the title and EFL Cup as well.

said it was the best way to bid him goodbye after winning all the major trophies this year.

"It's the best way to say goodbye after an incredible season together. He was a real captain, he helped us a lot," Guardiola said.

"Now it's time to have good food, good wine and enjoy this incredible season together. In a few weeks, we are going to think about the future. Now we are going to enjoy what we have done," he added.

Manchester City won their second consecutive title finishing ahead of this season to claim Kompany's fourth league title.

City ended the season with 98 points whereas finished with 97.

