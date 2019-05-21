Kami Rita Sherpa climbs Mt Everest for a record 24th time

Just a week after breaking his own record for the most number of summits on Mt Everest, yet again climbed the world's highest mountain on Tuesday morning.

By achieving this feat, Sherpa has become the only Mountaineer in the world to hold the record for most summits.

Sherpa successfully climbed Mt at 6:38 am from the side.

The 50-year-old mountaineer has already climbed most of the peaks including Kangchenjunga, Cho-Oyu, Lhoste, and Annapurna among others.

Serpa achieved the feat of climbing the Mt for the 23rd time earlier this year on May 15, 2019.

He climbed the for the very first time in 1994 and he has now completed 24 summits to in just 25 years.

