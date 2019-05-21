Cooper named Dottin's replacement for Ireland and England tours

named as the replacement for injured on Monday (local time) in the team's women's squad for the tour of and England.

Dottin suffered damage to her right shoulder and she will require corrective surgery, ruling her out of the upcoming series.

This is a huge blow for the Windies as Dottin has been in remarkable form, rising to the number one position in the ICC Women's T20 all-rounder rankings.

She was named the of the series in the Wst tour to in February this year, scoring 158 runs and taking 3 wickets.

" Obviously it's very unfortunate with Deandra having to do She is certainly a key for us and we wish her a speedy recovery to come back and win matches for the Britney has previous experience at the international level and we believe she will make a positive contribution," of Selectors said in an official statement.

team has been in a preparation camp in from May 6-21.

West Indies will be in search of all six ICC Women's Championship points when they play England on June 6, 9 and 13 in three ODIs then three T20I on June 18, 21 and 25. But before the England tour, they will play in three T20 Is on May 26, 28 and 29.

The team is currently on the seventh position in the ICC Women's championships points table with 11 points.

West Indies squad for and England tours: (captain), (vice-captain), Britney Cooper, Afy Fletcher, Karishma Ramharack, Chedean Nation, Chinelle Henry, Kycia Knight, Kyshona Knight, Shakera Selman, Shamilia Connell, Shemaine Campbell, Natasha McLean,

