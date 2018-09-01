Gujarat connects 15 lakh households through PNG

has connected close to 15 lakh households through a well-developed Piped Network (PNG) said Saurabh Patel, (Energy), Gujarat, while adding that "those who are unable to digest the success of State Petroleum Corporation Limited (GSPC) have been thoughtlessly opposing various activities of "

In a press conference, Patel also stated that is the only state in which has developed a Based Economy owing to long-term vision of the

" is the second largest company in the country. Its subsidiary (GSPL) is the second largest company in the country and another subsidiary Ltd. (GGL) is India's largest company," he added.

He added that under the able leadership of the State Government, Group has been able to establish a robust infrastructure to ensure availability of piped natural gas and CNG to millions of households and industries in Gujarat.

His statement comes after Jairam Ramesh, citing a Reserve Bank of notification, had said that the State Bank of should declare GSPC bankrupt.

Reacting to Ramesh's statement, Patel said that the lacked the ability to understand the nuances of the business of hydrocarbons exploration "or perhaps they do not wish that India attains self-dependency in the hydrocarbon sphere.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)