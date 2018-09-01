28 children injured after school bus overturns in Rajasthan

At least 28 children were severely injured in an after their school bus overturned here today.

The took place in Bhandarej village of

Soon after receiving the news of the accident, the villagers informed the police and helped evacuate students from the bus.

The injured are being treated. No causalities have been reported yet.

More details are awaited.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)