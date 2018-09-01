JUST IN
Business Standard

7 killed in Tamil Nadu bus accident

ANI  |  Salem (Tamil Nadu) [India] 

Seven people were killed and 50 others injured on Saturday after a private bus carrying 40 passengers collided with a truck and another bus at Salem in Tamil Nadu.

The private bus was on its way to Dharmapuri from Salem when it rammed into the truck near Mamangam and then crashed into another bus.

The injured were immediately taken to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. Soon after the incident, Salem Collector, Rohini reached the spot to take stock of the situation.

First Published: Sat, September 01 2018. 12:50 IST

