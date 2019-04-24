Gujarat gang-rape victim Bilkis Bano thanks SC

gang- victim on Wednesday thanked the for its order to compensate her with Rs 50 lakh.

"I want to say that I am very thankful to the Supreme Court," she said while addressing a press conference here.

"It has been a very painful period of 17 years for me," Bano said.

On April 23, the top court directed the government to pay a compensation of Rs 50 lakh to the victim.

had sought exemplary compensation from the state government, refusing to accept its offer of Rs 5 lakh.

The apex court also directed the to provide a government job and accommodation as per rules.

In March 2002, Bano was gang-raped and left to die alongside 14 members of her family, including her three-year-old daughter, during the riots. She was five months pregnant when rioters attacked her in

