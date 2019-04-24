Hastinapur Wildlife Sanctuary case: NGT summons UP official

The Green Tribunal (NGT) on Wednesday directed the of Forest and Wildlife Department, to be present before the court in connection with the plea filed by Gaurav Kumar for the protection of Ecology and Biodiversity of Wildlife Sanctuary in the state.

The NGT was irked by the fact that the government did not pass the final notification, declaring Wildlife Area as a Sanctuary. Therefore, the tribunal has directed the personal presence of the to explain the delay.

has filed the petition for the protection of Ecology and Biodiversity of Wildlife Sanctuary. The petition states that various industries are situated within the Sanctuary and are hampering its Ecology.

has also placed before the tribunal, a report of Wildlife Institute of (WII) which states that endangered species like swamp deer and hog deer were at risk due to high human presence and forest fires in the sanctuary.

The report further stated, "A large proportion of lies within very high human use area. Instead of diluting efforts in managing a large wildlife sanctuary that is predominantly under human use, management interventions should focus on intensively managing these identified critical wildlife habitats.

