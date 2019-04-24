Deve Gowda, Kumaraswamy pay homage to JDS leaders killed in Sri Lanka blasts

-
Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy and former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda on Wednesday paid homage to two JDS party workers who lost their lives in the serial blasts that hit Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday.
The deceased were identified as KG Hanumantharayappa and M Rangappa.
On Monday, Kumaraswamy had expressed condolences on Twitter.
"I am shocked to hear that a seven-member team of JDS workers from Karnataka who were touring Colombo has gone missing aftermath the bomb blasts in #Colombo. Two of them are feared killed in the terror strike. I am in constant touch with the Indian High Commission on the whereabouts of the missing." He tweeted.
The High Commission of India in Sri Lanka had also tweeted about the death of the two JDS workers and stated that Hanumantharayappa was confirmed dead in the blast along with M Rangappa.
"We sadly confirm the deaths of the following two individuals in the blasts yesterday:- K G Hanumantharayappa-M Rangappa."
Eight explosions rattled various suburbs in the Sri Lankan cities of Colombo, Negombo, Kochchikede and Batticaloa as the Christian community celebrated Easter Sunday on April 21.
