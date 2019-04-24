Deve Gowda, Kumaraswamy pay homage to JDS leaders killed in Sri Lanka blasts

Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy and former HD Deve on Wednesday paid homage to two workers who lost their lives in the serial blasts that hit on

The deceased were identified as KG Hanumantharayappa and M Rangappa.

On Monday, Kumaraswamy had expressed condolences on

"I am shocked to hear that a seven-member team of JDS workers from who were touring Colombo has gone missing aftermath the bomb blasts in #Colombo. Two of them are feared killed in the terror strike. I am in constant touch with the on the whereabouts of the missing." He tweeted.

The High Commission of India in had also tweeted about the death of the two JDS workers and stated that Hanumantharayappa was confirmed dead in the blast along with M Rangappa.

"We sadly confirm the deaths of the following two individuals in the blasts yesterday:- K G Hanumantharayappa-M Rangappa."

Eight explosions rattled various suburbs in the Sri Lankan cities of Colombo, Negombo, Kochchikede and Batticaloa as the Christian community celebrated on April 21.

