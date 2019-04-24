21 parties file review petition in SC seeking verification of 50% EVMs using VVPAT machines

A review petition was filed by 21 opposition parties in the on Wednesday asking it to order verification of 50 per cent EVMs using the voter-verifiable paper audit trail (VVPAT) machines.

The petition was moved after cases of alleged malfunctioning of EVMs were reported from across the nation during the first, second and third phase of the on going Lok Sabha

On March 14, a petition was filed by the opposition parties seeking verification of EVMs through VVPAT machines before the declaration of results in parliamentary

On April 8, the ordered the (EC) to increase the VVPAT count of one randomly selected EVM per Assembly constituency to five in the Lok Sabha polls, stating that it was to ensure the "greatest degree of accuracy and satisfaction" in the electoral process.

After five days, declared that they were considering filing a review petition in order to push for their initial demand of random checking of 50 per cent EVMs through VVPAT.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)