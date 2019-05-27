Gujarat: Wall collapse in Surat leaves one dead, one injured

One person lost his life while another was injured after the wall of a house collapsed in area of on Monday.

The injured was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Rescue workers arrived at the spot to assess the damage and to remove the debris from the spot.

This is the second tragic incident in a week from Surat, the earlier incident occurred when a blaze ripped through the coaching centre located in in Surat's Sarthana area on Friday, killing as many as 20 people, mostly students, and injuring many others.

Several students were seen jumping off the building to escape the inferno on May 24. Some people were unable to escape and died on the spot. As the rescue operations were carried out, charred bodies were found. The fire was reportedly triggered by a short circuit.

