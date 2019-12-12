Naib threatens to expose Afghan players who underperformed on purpose in WC

-
Former skipper Gulbadin Naib has threatened to 'expose' the Afghanistan cricket board officials saying that the cricketer will publicly name and shame the government, players and management if appropriate actions aren't taken.
"I know most of you may ask why have i not spoken publicly against these ppl/mafia circle before. I have been sidelined and promised, by the authorities and other stakeholders that they will sort the mess in the cricket team and promised immediate changes & banning of this circle," Naib tweeted.
Has anything been done about such betrayal? For public interest, if D authorities don’t take appropriate actions, i will publicly name & shame every single one from gov officials to board members, players and ex board and management members. Stay tuned... long life my beloved