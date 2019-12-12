Naib threatens to expose Afghan players who underperformed on purpose in WC

Former skipper has threatened to 'expose' the Afghanistan cricket board officials saying that the cricketer will publicly name and shame the government, players and management if appropriate actions aren't taken.

"I know most of you may ask why have i not spoken publicly against these ppl/mafia circle before. I have been sidelined and promised, by the authorities and other stakeholders that they will sort the mess in the cricket team and promised immediate changes & banning of this circle," Naib tweeted.



