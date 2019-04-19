Guru Randhawa, Pitbull's song 'Slowly Slowly' out now

After collaborating with Jonas for her single "Exotic" in 2012, has joined hands with and the song is finally out.

Days after that the news of Randhawa's collaboration with the International sensation created a buzz on social media, the two have finally treated fans with their song titled 'Slowly Slowly'.

Right from the upbeat music to the catchy video with appealing visuals that feature beautiful beach shots and yachts, everything about the song sends out major party vibes.

According to the media report, the video has been directed by Director Gifty, who directed 'Urvashi' featuring and The music has been produced by DJ Shadow, MKSHFT, RedMoney and Vee under T-Series' label.

The American had earlier taken to his channel to announce his collaboration with "India, Slowly Slowly will be out on April 19 with t series," he wrote.

Guru Randhawa's past credits include peppy numbers such as Suit Suit', 'Tere Te', 'Downtown' and 'Patola'.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)