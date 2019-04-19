Guru Randhawa, Pitbull's song 'Slowly Slowly' out now

After collaborating with actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas for her single "Exotic" in 2012, Pitbull has joined hands with singer Guru Randhawa and the song is finally out.
Days after that the news of Randhawa's collaboration with the International sensation created a buzz on social media, the two have finally treated fans with their song titled 'Slowly Slowly'.
Right from the upbeat music to the catchy video with appealing visuals that feature beautiful beach shots and yachts, everything about the song sends out major party vibes.
According to the media report, the video has been directed by Director Gifty, who directed 'Urvashi' featuring Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani. The music has been produced by DJ Shadow, MKSHFT, RedMoney and Vee under T-Series' label.
The American musician had earlier taken to his Twitter channel to announce his collaboration with Randhawa. "India, Slowly Slowly will be out on April 19 with Guru Randhawa t series," he wrote.
Guru Randhawa's past credits include peppy numbers such as Suit Suit', 'Tere Te', 'Downtown' and 'Patola'.
