Beyonce all set to release audio of 'Lemonade'

American Beyonce is on a roll after treating her fans with a concert documentary titled 'Homecoming

It will be available across all music streaming services, reported Variety. All the Beyonce's loyal fans will know that April 23 marks a special significance for the 37-year-old as the film released on the same date three years ago on

The 'Lemonade' film, which coincided with the release of the album of the same name on April 23, 2016, also uses poetry by Somali poet, Warsan Shire, which will be added to the upcoming audio launch as well.

Until now, the film was only available for those with a Tidal account (which is a streaming service she co-owns).

Divided into 11 chapters, 'Intuition', 'Denial', 'Anger', 'Apathy', 'Emptiness', 'Accountability', 'Reformation', 'Forgiveness', 'Resurrection', 'Hope', and 'Redemption', the film went on to earn four primetime

'Lemonade', Beyonce's second visual album, features guest vocals from singers The Weeknd, Jack White, James Blake, and

It was the best-selling album of 2016, selling 2.5 million copies worldwide. It also received for the best urban contemporary album and best music video as well as a

The exciting news comes just hours after the premiere of the much-awaited 'Homecoming: A Film By Beyonce' on Netflix, which chronicles her iconic 2018 Coachella performance and the behind-the-scenes moments which fans didn't get to see.

So set your alarms and mark your calendars for April 23 because Beyonce is finally sharing the 'Lemonade' audio with every one.

Apart from this, she is all set to lend her voice to Nala in the upcoming live-action remake of Disney's 'The Lion King', which is slated to release in July, this year.

