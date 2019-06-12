JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » National

Equities trade lower in early session, Nifty around 11,900

Katherine Schwarzenegger makes first public appearance post marriage
Business Standard

Gurugram: Iraqi national held for throwing puppies from 8th floor

ANI  |  General News 

An Iraqi national was arrested by Gurugram Police on Tuesday for allegedly throwing two of his pet puppies from the eighth floor of a building on June 10.

The accused, identified as Saif Azhar Abdul Hussain, was arrested from his residence in Gurugram sector-65.

Both the puppies reportedly died on the spot. Police have registered a case on the complaint of an NGO.

Further investigation is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, June 12 2019. 10:41 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU