Gurugram: Iraqi national held for throwing puppies from 8th floor

An Iraqi national was arrested by Gurugram Police on Tuesday for allegedly throwing two of his pet puppies from the eighth floor of a building on June 10.
The accused, identified as Saif Azhar Abdul Hussain, was arrested from his residence in Gurugram sector-65.
Both the puppies reportedly died on the spot. Police have registered a case on the complaint of an NGO.
Further investigation is underway.
