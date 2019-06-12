Gurugram: Iraqi national held for throwing puppies from 8th floor

An Iraqi was arrested by on Tuesday for allegedly throwing two of his pet puppies from the eighth floor of a building on June 10.

The accused, identified as Saif Azhar Abdul Hussain, was arrested from his residence in Gurugram sector-65.

Both the puppies reportedly died on the spot. Police have registered a case on the complaint of an NGO.

Further investigation is underway.

