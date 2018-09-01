H'wood actress Vanessa Marquez killed by cops

Hollywood was shot and killed by police in city.

According to a TMZ report, police arrived after Marquez's concerned landlord called them up to check on her, as she was said to be suffering from seizures due to an eating disorder.

Variety reported that after the paramedics were called in to take care of her health, the 'Fire and Ice' took out a gun and pointed at the police. It is after such an act that the police opened fire at her.

Vanessa, who was rushed to the hospital, was declared brought dead. It later turned out that the weapon she was holding was a mere BB gun.

She, who died on Thursday (local time) was only 49 years old.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)