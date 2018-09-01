Seems like had to suffer an identity crisis for a brief moment, after a mistook her for a food item, during the late ' of Soul' Aretha Franklin's funeral service.

After Grande performed to Franklin's 'A Natural Woman' the latter's funeral on August 31, of in got on stage to admit that he wasn't familiar with Grande's work.

Speaking to E! Online, the admitted that she was a 'new something' from (an American fast food chain).

After admitting his mistake, the Bishop shared a hug with the Grammy award-winning Ariana, who happened to laugh at the Bishop's joke, exited the stage after addressing her love for the late

Grande, who brought fiancee along, was one of the several performers at Aretha's funeral. performed to a gospel song, 'What a Friend we have in Jesus'.

Franklin passed away on August 16 at the age of 76, at her residence in She was suffering from pancreatic cancer.

The singer is well known for hits like 'Respect', 'Natural Women', and 'I say a little prayer'.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)