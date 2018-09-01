Palestine to send 'Ghost Hunting' to Oscars

Palestine has officially chosen documentary film 'Istiyad ashbah' (Ghost Hunting) for submission at

In the documentary directed by Raed Andoni, the Palestinian ex-inmates act out their nightmarish interrogation memories at the Moskobiya interrogation centre in Jerusalem, The Hollywood

A replica of the interrogation rooms was built inside a hall where the inmates re-enacted and shared the humiliation they experienced during their detention.

'Ghost hunting' is Palestine's 11th submission in the foreign-language category.

The film has been co-produced by Palestine, France, and

On August 30, officially chose 'Never Look Away' to be submitted in the 'foreign language' category for the 91st Academy Awards, set to be held next year.

Earlier in August, chose 'The Wild Pear Tree' and chose their film 'Donbass' to be submitted under the category.

