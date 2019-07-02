Haftar army threatens to launch more strikes in Libya

A day after five soldiers were killed in air raids, forces loyal to renegade military commander Khalifa Haftar on Tuesday threatened a new air strike in order to "liberate Tripoli".

Urging residents to stay away from what he called "confrontation areas", air force commander Mohamed Manfour of Haftar's Libyan National Army (LNA) said on Monday that aerial bombardment will be stepped up because "traditional means" to "liberate Tripoli" had been exhausted, reported Al Jazeera.

On Monday, five fighters of internationally recognised Government of National Accord (GNA) and eight others suffered injuries in airstrikes.

Libya has been largely divided into two factions ever since the death of dictator Muammar Gaddafi. The LNA controls the eastern part of Libya, while the UN-backed (GNA) governs Libya's western region from Tripoli.

Fighting broke out between the LNA and GNA after Haftar's forces launched an offensive in April to retake Tripoli. More than 90,000 people have been displaced ever since the fighting broke out, while over 650 people have lost their lives.

The international community has urged for a peaceful resolution to the intense fighting which has ensued in the African nation.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)