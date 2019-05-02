Hamas launches rockets toward Israel

-
Hamas on Thursday launched two rockets toward Israel in retaliation to the Isreali rocket fire, reported Al Jazeera.
This comes hours after Israel announced that its warplanes have targeted several Hamas positions in the northern part of the Gaza Strip.
"In response to the explosive and arson balloons launched from #Gaza to #Israel earlier today, our Air Force recently struck a number of Hamas terror targets in Gaza. We hold Hamas responsible," tweeted Israel Defence Forces.
The exchange of fire has lead to breaking to a ceasefire that was brokered by Egypt between Israel and Hamas which came into effect on April 1.
Tensions have been brewing at Israel-Gaza border since last year after Palestinians launched their protests against Israeli forces and establishment.
