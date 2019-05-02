Sri Lanka: Death toll in Easter Sunday bombing rose to 257

The death toll in a series of coordinated bombing that rocked on April 21, has risen to 257 on Thursday.

The authorities of the island nation have indicated that the death toll would rise further, reported Al Jazeera.

The attack was deadliest in the last 10 years in the country. The attackers had targeted mass gathering during the celebration of

Meanwhile, the Catholic services are being cancelled for the second weekend after authorities warned people for more possible attacks

Revered Edmund Tillakaratne, a for the Colombo diocese, said, "Cardinal cancelled all Sunday services in the diocese based on the latest security reports. "

The authorities last week slashed the death toll in the blasts from 359 to 253.

In the wake of the attacks, Sri Lankan authorities, last week, banned two different local Islamist groups, including the National Thowheeth Jama'ath (NTJ), and the group (JMI).

These two terror outfits are said to be affiliates of the Islamic States or Daesh.

The office of President, in a statement issued on Sunday, further banned all kinds of face covers, including burqas, on the security grounds post the blasts.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)