Hardik Patel slapped during rally in Surendranagar

An unidentified man slapped Patel on Friday while he was addressing a gathering at the Jan Akrosh Sabha here.

was in the middle of his speech here when the attacker got on to the stage and slapped him.

A scuffle broke out after the incident between the supporters of the and the attacker.

This incident comes a day after a shoe was hurled at BJP's spokesperson GVL while he was addressing a in

He, however, had a narrow escape as the shoe did not hit him.

Patel emerged as the of the Patidar agitation demanding reservation for the community in in 2015. The people from this community were considered to be bedrock supporters of the BJP.

On March 12, Patel officially joined in Ahmedabad in the presence of and senior leader

Prior to joining Congress, had said he would help strengthen the ideology of the party and take it to the villages.

will go to polls on April 23 for the 26 Lok Sabha seats at stake. Counting of votes will take place on May 23.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)