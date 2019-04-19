EC bans MP Congress' 'Chowkidar Chor Hai' poll campaign

The on Thursday banned the Committee's poll campaign, which uses the slogan 'Chowkidar Chor Hai' (Watchman is the thief).

"The Congress's advertisement campaign, titled 'Chowkidar chor hai' has been banned with an immediate effect. These advertisements will not be allowed to be broadcast," reads a letter signed by the Joint Chief Electoral Officer, Madhya Pradesh,

The EC took the decision to ban the campaign, which was being promoted via audio and video, following a complaint filed by the unit of

The BJP launched a campaign called, 'Main Bhi Chowkidar' a few months back in order to reinforce the party's image. in several rallies has repeatedly referred himself as country's chowkidar (watchman).

This prompted Opposition parties to counter with another slogan, "chowkidar chor hai" or "the watchman is the thief". The Oppositions leaders in the past had used it several times attacking the and the BJP leaders, while also referring to fighter jet deal.

