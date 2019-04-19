In a first, Delhi Metro runs on solar power; gets 27 MW power from Rewa project

In a bid to become world's first 100 per cent green energy metro rail network, the Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) started its operations through the support of on in between the to station.

"To mark the beginning of this new arrangement, DMRC's Managing Director, Dr travelled in a Metro powered by along with Manu Srivastava, Chairperson, Solar, Upendra Tripathi, Director General, and other senior officials," said DMRC.

The DMRC has received 27 megawatts (MW) solar power from Madhya Pradesh's Rewa Solar Power Project, which will gradually increase it to 99 MW. The rail corporation has a plan to run all its operations with the help of by 2021.

"On average, DMRC would be given 345 million units (MU) of power from Rewa every year. We are likely to start receiving 99 MW solar energy from the 750 MW park in Rewa from May 2019," DMRC officials said.

On Wednesday, the Union for Power and Coal, Piyush Goyal presided over the signing of Power Purchase Agreements (PPA) between DMRC and Power Management Company (MPPMC) with Solar Limited.

"During Narendra Modi's leadership and with the cooperation of all chief ministers of various states in the last three years, has seen a growth of over 370 per cent. As compared to 2,600 MW of installed solar power capacity in 2014, today in India, there is a total of 12,200 MW of installed solar power capacity and the country would achieve the 20,000MW solar power capacity target five years ahead of schedule by the end of 2017," the noted.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)