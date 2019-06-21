Haryana: 5 booked for thrashing schoolboy

A case has been registered against five people for allegedly beating up a Class 10 schoolboy in Shamri village here and later making a video of the incident and uploading it on the Internet, police said.

The case has been filed at the station here.

According to police, the Class 10 student alleged that five persons had taken him outside the village and had beaten him up.

"A boy, named Tushar, had come to his uncle's house during a vacation in Shamri village. Earlier also a case had come up wherein four-five boys had beaten him. That matter was related to a girl studying in Class 7. At that time both the parties had resolved the matter. But, now he has again filed a complaint against five people. Now we have registered a case against these five people under various relevant Sections, and also under the SC/ST Act. Soon we will arrest the five accused," said Wazir Singh, SHO, Gohana.

The case was registered on Thursday, while the incident took place earlier this week.

Sharing details about the incident, Tushar said, "I had come to my uncle's house. When I was going out, two boys came to me and pointed a sharp object at my back. Then they took me to a place outside the village. There all five people beat me up. These people are from Shamri village only.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)