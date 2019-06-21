Delhi: Metro Magenta Line train services affected due to fire in Kalindi Kunj

on the were halted temporarily after a fire broke out at a furniture market near the here on Friday morning.

"Train movement has been stopped temporarily between Jasola Vihar and Kalindi Kunj due to smoke and fire from a fire underneath the section. We regret the inconvenience," a Metro statement said.

It added that short loops are being run between Janakpuri West and Jasola Vihar and said there will be no service between Kalindi Kunj and Botanical Garden temporarily.

Meanwhile, 15 fire tenders have been rushed to the spot to douse the massive blaze.

"No injuries have been reported till now. Firefighting operation is underway," a said.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

