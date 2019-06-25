Haryana: Monitor lizard found in govt hospital's emergency ward

About three-feet long monitor was found in the emergency ward of a government hospital in Fatehabad, on Tuesday.

"My doctor colleague called me after he saw a monitor in the emergency ward, we caught the and found out that she is pregnant, now we will safely release her in the woods," doctor told ANI.

"Monitor lizard can be extremely precarious as it can eat small babies and it's extremely poisonous," he added.

The government hospital's doctor staff caught the lizard by trapping it with a cloth and wiper.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)